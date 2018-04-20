Gallery Display Focuses on 20th Century Photography

A showing of 20th Century photography is on display through May 31 in two partnered exhibits at Kyle Irwin Design, 39 E. de la Guerra St., Santa Barbara. The show is open by appointment; call or text Henri Bristol, 660-1311 to set up a viewing time.

The gallery will be open for a special event, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, when a panel of experts will discuss how to manage and maintain a photographic library/collection.

Cunningham + Partridge: Platinum & Silver

An exhibit of platinum and silver gelatin prints from the collection of mother and son artists Imogen Cunningham and Rondal Partridge offers an opportunity to view the works of these two world-renowned photographers.

Cunningham (1883-1976) as part of the original Group f/64, founded by a collection of West Coast photographers that included Ansel Adams and Edward Weston, helped launch photography as an art form from its pictorialist beginnings.

She was best known for her botanical photography, nudes and still lifes, often using common objects as subjects. Her most famous images, Magnolia Blossom, 1925 and Unmade Bed, 1958 show her ability to transform the mundane into the sublime.

Meg Partridge, who will be at the opening and will be part of a special panel said, “Imogen and Rondal’s work thread a long line through the history of photography in general and the history of California photography specifically. In two generations they photographed more than 100 years,

“My father and grandmother both explored the medium of photography in similar and yet distinct ways — experimentally, creatively and also commercially. Yet both of these photographers have created their own distinct voice in the world of platinum and silver photography,” she said.

As a working mother of three (including twin boys), Cunningham used what was readily available to her on which to focus her lens and managed to balance her work and home life, with “one hand in the dishpan, the other in the darkroom,” she was quoted as saying about her career as photographer and life as a household matriarch.

One of the twins, Rondal Partridge (1917-2015), began helping his mother in the lab as a child, and as a teenager, worked as apprentice to famed photojournalist and family friend Dorothea Lange.

Partridge accompanied Lange up and down California's back roads as she photographed the now iconic images of migrant laborers. He also worked with Ansel Adams as his assistant from 1937-39 documenting Yosemite National Park and managing Adam’s darkroom in the Yosemite Valley.

Though associated with some of the icons of photography, Partridge became a prominent photographer himself, playing with the medium to explore social and artistic commentary.

His most famous image, Pave it and Paint it Green, 1965, features majestic Half Dome overshadowed by a congested parking lot in the foreground. His works often seem to challenge the viewer to look a bit closer.

Group f/64

Mention the names now, and it’s like a veritable who’s who of fine art photographers. Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham and eight other photographers founded Group f/64 in 1932 as a way to promote a more modernist aesthetic.

In part a response to pictorialist and painterly techniques popular at the time, this new brand of image making was "pure" photography, not manipulated or derivative of other art forms.

“To me, Group f/64 represents a crossroads — the introduction of modernist aesthetics on photography, at least on West Coast photographers who were trying to move away from soft focus often painterly expressions of the world around them,” said Henri Bristol, a co-presenter of the show and son of Horace Bristol.

“The group, whose members represent some of the most iconic names in photography, helped define the medium as an art form not just a means of capturing reality," he said. "Its members did a great deal to push photography into the 20th century and helped define image making from an individual’s perspective.”

The name of the group f/64 was derived from the smallest lens aperture used to create the sharpest images with clearest definition.

Adams, perhaps the most recognizable name in photography and pioneer of the zone system for exposure and printing, arranged an exhibition of the fledgling Group f/64 at the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco that same year.

It would be the only exhibition of the group, as they would eventually disband a few years later.

Photography would take another turn, with the creation of magazines like LIFE in 1936, and be influenced by humanist photography and the "invention" of photojournalism.

But the influence of the group, their perspective on image-making and documentation, would contribute to the public perception of photography as an art form and its image-makers as artists. Their legacy continues, even as the medium evolves beyond film and traditional techniques of image capture.

“My father (Horace Bristol) was a contemporary and friend of the founders of Group F/64, especially Imogen Cunningham whom he considered his mentor," Henri Bristol said.

"Their collective philosophy and aesthetic were a huge influence on his [Horace Bristol's] work, especially the early years before he discovered ‘journalist photography,’ before photojournalism was even a term," Henri Bristol said.

"Though he would come to focus less on the medium itself and more on subject matter, he probably owes his attention on composition and framing to their contribution,” he said.

“One story my father often told was during a gathering of Group F/64 in San Francisco’s Chinatown. He announced having submitted negatives to the editors of LIFE magazine in support of a featured article," Bristol said.

"Though he would become photographer of the week for the piece, Adams and Weston gave him a hard time about letting anyone touch his negatives. ‘You are no artist, but an artisan,’ Adams said. Horace agreed, that he was an artisan, ‘like a stonemason building a cathedral,’ he said.

"Though the objective of f/64 was to create ‘pure’ photography, he and fellow documentarian Dorothea Lange would come to believe the story itself was the essence of the image, not the medium itself or the technique,” Bristol said.

This exhibition celebrates the work of the original members and its influence on other artists, featuring works by: Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Dorothea Lange, Horace Bristol, Ruth Bernhard, Brett Weston, Wynn Bullock, Barbara Morgan, Arthur Rothstein, Judy Dater, Morley Baer, Kim Weston (Edward Weston's grandson) and Cara Weston (Edward Weston's granddaughter).

— Maureen McFadden for Kyle Irwin Design.