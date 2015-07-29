Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Gallery Los Olivos Lines Up Three Woman Artists for August Show

By Patricia Robbins for Gallery Los Olivos. | July 29, 2015 | 2:08 p.m.

The August featured show at Gallery Los Olivos titled "A Summer Collection” includes three gallery artists: Deborah Breedon and Terri Taber will display pastel media while Patricia Watkins will display beaded and metal jewelry.

The gallery is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is at 2920 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos. Featured art will be displayed Aug. 1–31.  

No reception is being held, but artist Patricia Watkins will be in the gallery all day on Saturday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 12. She would love some company on those sitting days!

Watkins has been a member for nine years and has been making jewelry for fifteen. Her display will show a variety of gems, textures, hues and styles.

Traditionally Watkins creates in a classical style, and her necklaces “Summer Sun,” “Venetian Gold” and “Summer Trails” are pieces that showcase her classical designs. 

She recently returned from Hungary and the Czech Republic with raku and torched beads, which she has incorporated into her jewelry. The raku beads, some in metallic hues, lend themselves to an ethnic tone. 

Watkins's trademark is attention to detail and use of fine materials, which is evident in her more traditional and adventurous pieces.   

You must step through the threshold to view her newest, ethnic-toned creations!

—Patricia Robbins represents Gallery Los Olivos.

