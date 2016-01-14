Game Gets Away From Bishop in Second Half

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego couldn't keep pace with St. Bonaventure in the second half and dropped a 57-36 girls basketball decision in a Tri-Valley League game Thursday night.

The Cardinals trailed 19-17 at halftime.

"We were plagued with foul trouble in the second half and for the game we were outshot 38-11 from the free-throw line," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said.

He cited the inspirational play of Kylie Koeper.

"She left it all out on the court for us and scored eight points and grabbed a lot of rebounds," Burich said.

Ann Bentajado and Veronica Morones added six points a piece.

Bishop is 7-10 and 0-2 in the TVL. The Cardinals are at Nordhoff on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.