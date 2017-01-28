Game Gets Away From Santa Barbara High Girls in 3rd Quarter

Santa Barbara High experienced another bad third quarter in a non-league girls basketball loss to Orangewood Academy at the Ventura Showcase on Saturday.
The Dons trailied 25-15 at halftime and got outscored 22-11 in the third quarter. On Thursday, they were outscored 27-2 in the third against Ventura.
Kristen Sullivan scored 13 points and Cassandra Gordon had 10 to lead the Dons (12-10). Sophia Torres grabbed 10 rebounds,
Santa Barbara struggled against Orangewood’s pressure defense and turned the ball over 33 times.