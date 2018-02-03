Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:55 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Game Slips Away From Santa Barbara Girls in Overtime Against Ventura

By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Sports Reporter | February 3, 2018 | 11:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara High girls basketball was edged in overtime by Ventura, 58-56, despite Cassandra Gordon's 20-point, seven-rebound performance  on Saturday in a Channel League game at Tuttle Gym.

Alondra Jiminez hit a triple at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Santa Barbara cut the deficit to one with seconds left before Ventura sealed the game with a free throw. 

Jimenez delivered 18 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Dons. 

"It was an extremely close game between two very evenly matched teams," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. "Our first-round game also ended in overtime.   

"A few mental mistakes were the difference in the game." 

Santa Barbara and entura are now tied for first place in Channel League play with one loss apiece.

The Dons will take on rival San Marcos on Monday. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

