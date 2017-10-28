Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Game(s) On at Lompoc Library

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | October 28, 2017 | 10:39 a.m.

The Lompoc Public Library will join more than 1,000 libraries around the world during International Games Week in celebrating the power of games and play.

The Lompoc Library will offer special games programs and events that are suitable for the whole family.

Come to the library for an afternoon of playing video games on the Wii U, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 1, in the Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. This event is open to children, teens and families.

Among the games available will be Just Dance, Mario Kart 8, and Super Smash Bros.

An afternoon of tabletop games and board games for all ages is set for 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, also in the Grossman Gallery. Participants can bring their own games or enjoy games provided by the library.

International Games Week is an initiative run by volunteers from around the world to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games.

Questions about International Games Week can be directed to library staff, 875-8781.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.

 

