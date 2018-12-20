Games on During Winter Break at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center

Temporary new hours of operation for Winter Break at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center take effect in January. From Jan. 2 through Jan. 15, hours will be noon-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Plenty of games and activities will be available to participants and their friends. Join a game of Nerf Wars or race friends in the giant hamster balls. Also on offer will be DIY arts and crafts, and science, as well as prizes and free food.

Community members can sign up now for late-night basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 12. DJ Randy will provide the music.

Participants must be in 7th through 12th grade and be a member of the Youth Center. Membership is free.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.