Gang Fight in Downtown Santa Barbara Leads to Man’s Arrest on Assault Charges

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 27, 2016 | 8:53 p.m.
Christopher Lyn Manson III Click to view larger
Christopher Lyn Manson III

A gang fight in downtown Santa Barbara Saturday night led to a 26-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of assault with a loaded firearm and other charges. 

Christopher Lyn Manson III was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $150,000, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Manson faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, participation in a criminal street gang, destruction or concealment of evidence, and resisting or delaying an officer on Saturday night, Harwood said.

While conducting a traffic stop shortly before 9 p.m., Officer Kyle Rapp was alerted by passers-by to a fight happening at State and Gutierrez streets involving subjects with a gun.

Rapp observed three men arguing, and when he approached them they began to disperse, Harwood said. 

A witness told the officer that one of the men had a gun and was moving towards the 300 block of State Street.

Rapp attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Manson, who then pulled a handgun from his waist band and began to run away, Harwood said.

Rapp, with his gun drawn, followed Manson as he fled and attempted to throw his weapon into a hedge.

Manson was taken into custody, and the pistol was found near the sidewalk where Manson had tossed it, Harwood said.
 
When additional officers arrived to assist with the investigation, the victim, a 34-year-old male, was uncooperative.

After being transported by paramedics to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he was then treated for facial lacerations and released. 

Investigators later learned that Manson and another suspect fought with the victim in the east crosswalk of the intersection.

The victim was pistol whipped by Manson during the altercation, Harwood said.

Manson used a Sig Sauer P226 9-mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds, Harwood said, adding that the gun had been reported stolen in 2000.

Manson and the victim, both known area gang members, were uncooperative with investigators, Harwood said, and another suspect remained at large.

The Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Michael Claytor at 805.897.2340 or [email protected] 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

