Gang Member Pleads Not Guilty in Westside Shooting

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 10, 2013 | 7:19 p.m.

A 17-year-old Eastside gang member has pleaded not guilty to attempted-murder charges after an alleged shooting on Santa Barbara's Westside left another gang member injured.

Daniel Jose Ybarra appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday and remains in custody after he was identified by Santa Barbara police as the prime suspect in an attack that occurred March 18 in the 600 block of Wentworth Avenue.

Ybarra is accused of gunning down another gang member with a semi-automatic weapon on Santa Barbara's lower Westside, according to a complaint from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The complaint against Ybarra alleges that he discharged a .22 semi-automatic handgun, causing great bodily injury to the man identified only as "B.P" in the paperwork.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim, also a known gang member, shortly after midnight, lying on the west sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized for several days following the shooting.

Ybarra already was in custody at Juvenile Hall in an unrelated case and was booked on the new charges Aug. 21.

In addition to attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, Ybarra is also facing special allegations of street terrorism and committing the crimes in association with the Eastside Krazies.

Ybarra is being represented by attorney Michael Carty, who confirmed that his client had entered a not guilty plea to the charges Monday and denied all of the special allegations he is facing.

Carty said the case is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing setting on Sept. 18, but added that he didn't want to comment on the case other than to confirm procedural matters.

The District Attorney's Office has said it will try Ybarra as an adult, and he remains in custody.

