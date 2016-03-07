Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:59 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Gang Member Given Life in Prison Without Parole for 2013 Slaying

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office | March 7, 2016 | 2:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Monday that in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, Judge Brian E. Hill presiding, Issac Efren Jimenez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years to life for the use of a gun during the murder of 21-year old Kelly Hunt on Feb. 19, 2013.  

This sentence follows a February 2016 verdict wherein a Santa Barbara jury convicted Jimenez and his co-defendant, Joseph Castro, of first-degree murder.

The jury also found the two special circumstances of murder by lying in wait and murder committed for criminal street gang purposes to be true, and found that a firearm was personally and intentionally discharged, causing the death of Kelly Hunt.

The jury also found both defendants guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and the gang allegations true as to each charge.

During the murder trial, Jimenez and Castro were also charged with attempted murder after testimony was elicited during trial indicating both defendants were involved in an unsolved shooting two weeks before the homicide.

During cross examination by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Siegel, Castro admitted Jimenez drove him to rival gang territory and provided him a gun to shoot at a group of rival gang members.

Shortly after his sentencing hearing, Jimenez pled to attempted murder and received an additional five years in state prison, consecutive to his life without possibility of parole plus the additional 25 years.  

District Attorney Dudley stated, “This case is another example of the commitment by Santa Barbara Law Enforcement and the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office to zealously investigate and prosecute gang crimes in our county.

The Santa Barbara Police Department detectives and the District Attorney staff, led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Siegel, worked tirelessly to bring this case to trial, and as a result, these two gang members will be removed from our streets forever.

Castro will be sentenced on April 5, 2016, in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, at which time the attempted-murder case against him will also be heard. 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 