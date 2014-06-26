Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Gang Members Arrested, Two More Sought in Case Involving Multiple Charges

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 26, 2014 | 7:06 p.m.

Mike Avila

A months-long investigation has led to the arrests of two gang members — with two more still at large — in a case involving robbery, elder abuse, extortion, possession of firearms and other crimes, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s gang enforcement detectives concluded a three-month investigation by arresting Mike Avila, 28, of Ventura, and Gilbert Garcia, 43, of Santa Paula, Sgt. Mark Williams said.

He said gang detectives were trying to locate two more suspects associated with the case who are believed to be in the Santa Maria area.

Avila was booked into Ventura County Jail on charges including possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and a gang enhancement, Williams said.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Williams said Garcia was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, extorting money or other property from another by the means of force or fear, inflicting mental suffering upon an elder, embezzling from an elder, intimidating a witness, robbery, and a criminal street gang enhancement. 

Mark Silvas

Mark Silvas, 28, of Santa Maria is among those being sought.

Authorities have issued a $135,000 warrant for his arrest related to vehicle theft and a gang-related charge, Williams said. 

Rosalio Estrada, 27, of Santa Maria is wanted for vehicle theft, extortion and gang related charges, and a $150,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, Williams said.

Rosalio Estrada

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Estrada or Silvas is asked to contact the sheriff's Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4150.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 