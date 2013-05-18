Gang, Narcotics Sweep Nets 18 Arrests in Santa Maria Valley

Eighteen people were arrested Friday in a gang sweep through the Santa Maria Valley conducted by several local law enforcement agencies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s detectives, assisted by narcotics investigators, the Santa Maria Police Department, and the county Probation Department, conducted directed patrols in areas frequented by gang members and involved in narcotics activity, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“During the course of traffic enforcement stops and pedestrian contacts, 18 people were arrested for a variety of criminal violations,” Hoover said. “As of this point, none of the persons arrested during this sweep have been charged with a gang enhancement.”

Investigation of those arrested was continuing, Hoover said.

She added that probation personnel conducted a series of compliance checks, and made four additional arrests.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.