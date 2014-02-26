Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gang Rape Most Likely Occurred on UCSB Campus, Police Say

Search turns up evidence that the 19-year-old woman was attacked on university property rather than in Isla Vista

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | February 26, 2014 | 8:53 p.m.

Investigators have discovered evidence indicating that the gang rape and beating of a 19-year-old woman over the weekend occurred on the UCSB campus rather than in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim, a student at the university, reported being severely beaten and raped by multiple men sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, but wasn't sure where the attack occurred.

The suspects were described as a group of Asian men, according to police.

The attackers remained at large Wednesday evening, and the woman, who was seriously injured during the attack, has been released from the hospital.

The Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team was called out Tuesday afternoon to help search for evidence on the eastern edge of Isla Vista and on the UCSB campus in an effort to determine where the attack occurred.

The victim was last seen between midnight and 12:30 a.m. walking north on Embarcadero Del Mar, in the vicinity of Segovia Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, investigators said they found a personal item belonging to the victim, as well items that may belong to her attackers.

The items were found in what police are describing as a semi-secluded area on the edge of the UCSB campus, according to a statement from UCSB Police Sgt. Rob Romero.

As a result of Wednesday’s discovery, Romero said, the case has been transferred to the jurisdiction of the UCSB Police Department, which will continue to work closely with detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department as they seek to identify and apprehend the suspects in the case.

Romero said UCSB has increased police patrols on campus and in the community, and will also be taking immediate steps to improve security by installing new lighting fixtures and additional security cameras on campus property.

In an email sent to UCSB students and staff earlier this week, Chancellor Henry Yang said that he has authorized an increase in the campus police force by five officers and increased security measures are under way.

"Our campus community has been deeply shaken by the violent sexual assault on a UCSB student on our campus this past weekend, as well as other recent sexual assaults that have been reported in Isla Vista," he wrote earlier in the email.

"These tragic incidents affect us all."

Anyone with information about the attack or suspects is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

UCSB police released these artist's drawings of the suspects in the rape and beating of a 19-year-old university student.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 