Gang-Related Fight in Santa Maria Leads to 8 Arrests, Including 5 Juveniles

Eight people were arrested Friday night after Santa Maria police responded to what they described as a gang-related fight.

Patrol and gang-suppression officers were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of East Boone Street, east of Simas Park, according to Sgt. Daniel Rios.

“Upon arrival, several subjects fled the area, some were detained and some trespassed into a nearby residence,” he said.

Three adults and five juveniles were taken into custody, Rios said.

“Three of the juveniles were confirmed missing persons (runaways) out of Santa Barbara and Santa Maria,” he added.

Ricardo Flores Rojas, 22, and David Olivera, 24, were arrested on outstanding warrants, Rios said, and Emmanuel Quintanar, 20, was charged with trespassing. He added that all three are known Santa Maria gang members.

They were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

The juveniles’ charges included warrants, trespassing, assaulting a peace officer and felony resisting arrest, and all five were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. Their names were withheld because of their ages.

