Nonprofit Q&A

'Tis the season for giving...and gving back. The holiday season is the perfect time to show those around you how much you care. Noozhawk has teamed up with local nonprofits to encourage you to giveback on Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of collaboration.

Noozhawk sat down with Bob Craig, Director of Marketing at Ganna Walska Lotusland, to learn more about how the nonprofit educates and serves the Santa Barbara community through their innovative horticultural practices.

Ganna Walska Lotusland

Question: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

Answer: Lotusland has been open to the public for 25 years and the estate and property were donated by Ganna Walska.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: Ganna Walska's desire to create "the most outstanding center of horticultural significance and educational use."

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: Lotusland's mission is to preserve and enhance the unique, historic estate of Madame Ganna Walska, care for and improve its collections, and develop its conservation and horticulture programs, so they educate us, inspire us, and advance our understanding and appreciation of the importance of plants in our lives and in the life of the planet.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: Lotusland is a 100% privately funded public charity. The Restoring Body & Spirit campaign to renovate and endow the Japanese Garden is the most comprehensive in Lotusland’s history. When complete, guests strolling through the peaceful garden will be delighted by intimate garden vignettes, experience close encounters with koi swirling among the lotuses, and enjoy sweeping vistas across the Reflecting Pond to the mountains beyond. Upon completion, Lotusland will pilot a wellness program in the Japanese Garden for the physiological and psychological benefit of our community. The pathways will be fully accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, to create an immersive journey through the garden.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: Every 4th grader in Santa Barbara County is offered the opportunity to visit Lotusland on a field trip, as part of their advanced life science curriculum - all free to the students and the schools. We collaborate with botanic gardens around the world to ensure the survival of endangered plant species. We enhance and maintain the historic 37-acre estate in an environmentally safe fashion while providing access to the community for their enjoyment, cultural enrichment, and scientific advancement.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: Ganna Walska purchased Lotusland in 1941 and originally called the estate Tibetland. She and the man who would become her sixth husband, Theos Bernard originally intended to create a refuge for Tibetan monks.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: At Lotusland, we propagate globally rare plants, including species that are now extinct in the wild. Lotusland shares rare plants, knowledge and botanic research with other scientific institutions. Some rare cycads, Encephalartos Heenanii will be sent to South Africa to repopulate their native habitat.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: We offer tours, memberships and enjoy the support of over 250 dedicated volunteers. Information is on our website at https://www.lotusland.org/

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: The County of Santa Barbara limits visitation to 35 cars per day; on weekends and in the summer the limit goes to 40. The maximum number of visitors permitted in a year is 15,000 – the amount equal to visitation to many Santa Barbra museums in one summer week. Every year we maximize our allowed visitation and endeavor to reach under-served community residents through our Open Pathways program.

