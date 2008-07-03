Gap Fire State’s No. 1 Fire Priority

The Gap Fire is California’s No. 1 fire priority, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Speaking at an emergency meeting planned by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, county Fire Chief Tom Franklin said that’s good news, especially since there are 300 blazes burning across the state, most of them sparked by lightning.

“That’s the order we are kind of standing in line to get aircraft,” he said to the board, which convened the meeting to officially declare a state of local emergency. “We’re at the top of the heap.”

Franklin added that the priority situation is fluid and subject to change at any time.

