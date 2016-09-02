Gap Tooth Mountain Ramblers Get Back Together for Reunion Concert

The Gap Tooth Mountain Ramblers will reconvene for their first full-length concert in more than 25 years at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall in Los Olivos ​at 8 p.m Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

“This will be the first opportunity in many years to bring these talented guys together, and we’re all looking forward to sharing some fine songs and tunes with our local fans,” says Peter Feldman. “Every member of the GTMR is an accomplished old-time musician in their own right. Put them together and you’ve got an event that will set country music back by 80 years.”

With fiddles, banjos, guitars and a mandolin, the Gap Tooth Mountain Ra,b;ers play fiddle tunes, banjo breakdowns, heart songs and old ballads with an energetic abandon.

Fronting the Gap Tooth Mountain Ramblers is singer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Feldmann, who has been presenting bluegrass, folk, string band and related music throughout the West since the early 1960s and is known as the founder of the Santa Barbara Old Time Fiddler’s Convention.

The band also includes the fine fiddling of Santa Barbara’s James Wimmer, who drives the melodies. A respected violin maker, Wimmer played old-time fiddle professionally in Europe from 1971-79. He has an extensive repertoire of unusual fiddle tunes and old songs gleaned from out-of-print vinyl and oral sources.

Tom Wolverton has been playing clawhammer 5-string banjo for over 40 years, and he gives the Ramblers a healthy dose of twang.

A member of many old-time string bands over the years, Wolverton also plays old-time guitar and mandolin. He loves to sing the old songs rooted in the mountains of the southeastern United States.

Michael Mendelson rounds out the Ramblers sound. After many years as a bluegrass guitarist and singer, he added the fiddle to his instrumental accomplishments. He plays a variety of styles from old-timey and bluegrass to Texas-style and swing to New England and Cape Breton.

Mendelson is a composer of some note and has released two CDs of original fiddle tunes ranging from old-timey and bluegrass to jazz and a tango. Learn more about his music at his website .

Advance tickets, priced at $15, are now available online at http://bluegrasswest.com/tickets.htm and in person at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive in Solvang, starting Monday, Sept. 5.

Tickets will be sold at the door on the evening of the show, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 805.688.9894.

— Peter Feldmann represents Bluegrass West.