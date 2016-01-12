Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Garcia Torres Leads Charge for Dons in 3-1 Win at DP

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 12, 2016 | 9:10 p.m.

It’s been a struggle the last couple of years for Santa Barbara High’s boys soccer team to get goals and a result when it plays at Dos Pueblos.

That all changed Tuesday night, as the Dons dominated possession and scored an impressive 3-1 victory in a Channel League match at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Oscar Garcia of Dos Pueblos dribbles up field while being pressured by Santa Barbara’s Jorge Garcia Torres. Click to view larger
Oscar Garcia of Dos Pueblos dribbles up field while being pressured by Santa Barbara’s Jorge Garcia Torres.  (Felipe Garcia photo)

Jorge Garcia Torres paced the high-flying Dons with two goals and an assist.

“This one was kind of special to us,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. “DP won the Channel League championship last year, we’ve struggled to win here the last two years and we’ve struggled to score goals.

“We had two goals tonight: our first was to score a goal and the second was to win the game, and we accomplished both.”

Garcia Torres scored the first goal with authority, blasting a shot from the top of penalty area past a defenseless goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich in the 32nd minute.

“I love that first goal,” said Heil. “We brought him back from wide striker to attacking mid because Adrian Gamez was out, and he gets himself in the box. And that finish was phenomenal. He rocketed that thing.”

Dos Pueblos responded for the tying goal in the next minute. Manny Nwosu ran on to a through pass from Jessie Jimenez and buried his shot.

The Chargers came within inches of taking the lead in the 38th minute. Will Parker hit a ball that struck the bottom of the cross bar and bounced outside the goal-line.

“That would have been a pretty fortuitous shot and bounce,” DP coach  Matt York said.

York was impressed with Santa Barbara's play.

“Todd had his guys ready to go; they’re looking strong here in league and we didn’t expect anything less coming from them. They came out strong and possessed the ball really well on a muddy field. The way to counteract that is be clean with your footwork and clean with your passing. It seemed like all our passes were going errant even though it was our field. And they came out here real poised and took it to us.”

Heil noticed that the field was smoother than in past trips to DP.  His team took full advantage of it. For most of the night, the Dons pushed the ball on the ground quickly and ran at the Charger defense.

Garcia Torres fed Brandon Sanchez on the ground and Sanchez took the ball to goal and beat the goalkeeper with a shot inside the far post for a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute.

“The Take,” Heil called the play. “We knew there could be some opportunities for us to take them on the dribble, and Jorge and Brandon are our two better players at that. Our goal was getting beyond them and behind them on the dribble.”

Garcia Torres did just that on the third goal, beating a defender 1v1 and scoring on a low shot from 25 yards.

Santa Barbara, the No. 10-ranked team in CIF Division 1, improves to 15-4-1 and 2-0 in Channel League. Dos Pueblos is 8-3-6 and 0-1-1 in league.

Brandon Sanchez scores against DP from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 