Garcia Torres Leads Charge for Dons in 3-1 Win at DP

Boys Soccer

It’s been a struggle the last couple of years for Santa Barbara High’s boys soccer team to get goals and a result when it plays at Dos Pueblos.

That all changed Tuesday night, as the Dons dominated possession and scored an impressive 3-1 victory in a Channel League match at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Jorge Garcia Torres paced the high-flying Dons with two goals and an assist.

“This one was kind of special to us,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. “DP won the Channel League championship last year, we’ve struggled to win here the last two years and we’ve struggled to score goals.

“We had two goals tonight: our first was to score a goal and the second was to win the game, and we accomplished both.”

Garcia Torres scored the first goal with authority, blasting a shot from the top of penalty area past a defenseless goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich in the 32nd minute.

“I love that first goal,” said Heil. “We brought him back from wide striker to attacking mid because Adrian Gamez was out, and he gets himself in the box. And that finish was phenomenal. He rocketed that thing.”

Dos Pueblos responded for the tying goal in the next minute. Manny Nwosu ran on to a through pass from Jessie Jimenez and buried his shot.

The Chargers came within inches of taking the lead in the 38th minute. Will Parker hit a ball that struck the bottom of the cross bar and bounced outside the goal-line.

“That would have been a pretty fortuitous shot and bounce,” DP coach Matt York said.

York was impressed with Santa Barbara's play.

“Todd had his guys ready to go; they’re looking strong here in league and we didn’t expect anything less coming from them. They came out strong and possessed the ball really well on a muddy field. The way to counteract that is be clean with your footwork and clean with your passing. It seemed like all our passes were going errant even though it was our field. And they came out here real poised and took it to us.”

Heil noticed that the field was smoother than in past trips to DP. His team took full advantage of it. For most of the night, the Dons pushed the ball on the ground quickly and ran at the Charger defense.

Garcia Torres fed Brandon Sanchez on the ground and Sanchez took the ball to goal and beat the goalkeeper with a shot inside the far post for a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute.

“The Take,” Heil called the play. “We knew there could be some opportunities for us to take them on the dribble, and Jorge and Brandon are our two better players at that. Our goal was getting beyond them and behind them on the dribble.”

Garcia Torres did just that on the third goal, beating a defender 1v1 and scoring on a low shot from 25 yards.

Santa Barbara, the No. 10-ranked team in CIF Division 1, improves to 15-4-1 and 2-0 in Channel League. Dos Pueblos is 8-3-6 and 0-1-1 in league.

Brandon Sanchez scores against DP from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.