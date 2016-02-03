Garcia’s Goal Lifts Carpinteria Over Nordhoff

Boys Soccer

Brian Garcia scored off a throw-in from Wyatt Stevenson in the second half, lifting Carpinteria to a 1-0 win at Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Wednesday.

Garcia, recently called up from the JV team, received the ball with his back to goal, wrapped his right foot around it and struck it into the back of the net. It was his second goal in as many games and the first varsity assist for Stevenson.

Edward Delgado and Jose Sanchez combined for 5 saves at goal for the shutout.

Carpinteria stayed tied for first place in the league at 6-0-1.

