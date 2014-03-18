Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Garden Club of Santa Barbara Picks Music as Inspiration for May Flower Show

By Robin Martin for the Garden Club of Santa Barbara | March 18, 2014 | 8:48 a.m.

"Fascinating Rhythms, The Music of Flowers" is the theme of the Garden Club of Santa Barbara’s upcoming flower show, which will feature members’ horticulture specimens, floral design arrangements, photography, and a conservation exhibit on the honeybee.

Garden Club of America designated judges from throughout the United States will select winners among the entries.

The show will be held at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. Doors will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 22 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 23. Admission and parking are free.

The Montecito estate formerly known as Miraflores, which means “Look at the flowers,” is the setting for the show. Just as the Music Academy musicians are inspired by the lovely gardens of Miraflores, Garden Club members will seek to reflect the joy of music.

Each entry category has a song to inspire the designs, including Gershwin’s “I’ve Got Rhythm” for a modern mass or “Me and My Shadow” for a design using two containers. Photography’s inspiration comes from the songs “Waltz of the Flowers” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

The honeybee exhibit will highlight the importance of the bees and other pollinators that are essential for two-thirds of the food crops humans eat every day. Over the past 15 years, beekeepers worldwide have reported a drastic decline of their hives. In 2006, this unprecedented loss of bees was named “colony collapse disorder” (COD). This exhibit, created in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association, will showcase how to create a bee-friendly garden and will include displays of plants and a see-through hive with live bees.

The Garden Club of Santa Barbara Flower Show is especially poignant this year, as it will honor the memory of Natalie Rand McFadden, a beloved member, an award-winning floral designer, Garden Club of America judge and community volunteer.

The Garden Club is proud to be a partner organization of the Santa Barbara Public Gardens Partnership, which celebrates and promotes the gardens of Santa Barbara throughout the month of May.

— Robin Martin is a publicist coordinator for the Garden Club of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 