Seniors, Guests Clown Around at Garden Court Carnival

Garden Court senior residents, staff and community members recently celebrated the second annual Garden Court Carnival, which took place in the picturesque courtyard of the senior living community.

Complete with traditional carnival fixings, highlights of this end-of-summer event included carnival-style nibbles such as snow cones, fresh pressed lemonade, cotton candy and popcorn donated by Kim and Gino Stabile from Woody’s BBQ.

Kids of all ages enjoyed games such as ring toss and balloon darts, a bouncy castle, a classic dunk tank and entertainment by Robo the Clown. There was also a mini Classic Car Show for people to check out.

Garden Court residents had been hard at work preparing for guests of the community to attend the carnival.

“Engaging residents with fun and unique activities that are sentimental yet uplifting is the ultimate success here at Garden Court,” said Chris Tucker, executive director of Garden Court on De La Vina. “Residents enjoy revisiting memorable activities of their youth, especially when families and children of the community are involved.”

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, age 62 or older, are longtime Santa Barbara-area residents who worked all their lives serving the community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here and to enjoy those relationships.

Garden Court is dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to connect with the community by bringing in groups to engage with the residents at Garden Court. Residents also participate in the Santa Barbara community in other ways, such as volunteering and fundraising for local charities.

