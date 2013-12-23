Garden Court Seniors Celebrate Holidays with Boutique and Open House

Garden Court residents celebrated their 13th annual holiday open house and boutique, welcoming the entire community.

Those young and young at heart enjoyed music by the Inner Light Gospel Choir and Ron Paris, Santa Barbara resident and a member of renowned R&B group The Platters. Guests were also treated to a spread of traditional tasty treats and seasonal beverages.

Exquisite handmade crafts created by Garden Court residents were also available for sale with proceeds benefiting the Garden Court Resident Activities Fund and the Assistance League.

Garden Court is dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, 62 years of age or older, are longtime Santa Barbara area residents who worked all their lives serving the Santa Barbara community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here and to enjoy those relationships.

Click here for more information about Garden Court on De la Vina.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.