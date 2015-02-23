Garden Court Seniors Celebrate Black History Month with ‘Sweet Soul Music’

February is Black History Month, and senior residents at Garden Court on De la Vina, an independent living community, are gearing up to celebrate black history with “Sweet Soul Music”: a Lecture-Performance by Ron Paris, renowned R&B musician, from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23.

The event is free and open to the public.

In his presentation, Paris will use words, images and song to evoke moments in the development of rhythm and blues that are part of the history of music in America and of music's contribution to social justice.

The performance will pay tribute to R&B pioneers changed the face of American music, paving the way for the civil rights movement and moments in this country's history that changed us all forever.

“We are excited to welcome Ron Paris to Garden Court in recognition of Black History Month,” said Chris Tucker, Garden Court executive director. “Our senior residents are eager to reflect on their collective experience in and out of the civil rights movement through music, history and discussion.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.