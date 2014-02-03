Garden Court Endowment Awards $18,460 in Grants, Scholarships to Support Seniors

In 2013, the Garden Court Endowment awarded $18,460.98 in grants and scholarship awards that enhance the quality of life for frail, low-income senior residents at Garden Court on De La Vina and other Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara senior residents.

Of the nine grants, $15,472 went to cover dental care services and $2,988.98 helped pay for hearing aids.

The Garden Court Endowment was established to assist extremely low-income seniors in paying for essential medical and dental needs and a variety of other vital services that allow residents to continue to live independently for as long as possible.

“The Garden Court Endowment strives to provide access to medical care and much-needed services that low-income seniors are unable to afford,” said Kevin Nimmons, Garden Court Endowment board president. “Through individual grants and scholarships, we hope to empower seniors to continue to remain independent significantly longer.”

“The Garden Court Endowment is not only helping people live longer, they’re helping them live fully and as vital parts of the community,” said Chris Tucker, executive director of Garden Court on De La Vina. “As our residents deal with natural aspects of aging, such as hearing loss, the Garden Court Endowment aims to improve their quality of life by providing access to assistive technologies.”

The endowment is supported by individual and corporate donors, as well as through grants from foundations and other sources. Money raised through the endowment assists extremely low-income seniors in paying rent and costs of medical emergencies, purchasing medical supplies and clothes, and helping meet other essential needs.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.