Garden Court Endowment, Housing Authority Seek Support for New Development

By Flannery Hill for Garden Court | October 7, 2014 | 3:08 p.m.

On Thursday, Garden Court Endowment and the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara will present plans for a new development at a Planning Commission hearing at 1 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 735 Anacapa St.

Presented by several elected Garden Court residents and Garden Court staff, the hearing will address the need and plans for the new development called the “Gardens on Hope.”

With one in every 14 seniors living in poverty in Santa Barbara, the “Gardens on Hope” will address this issue by providing housing, three meals a day, housekeeping, help with activities of daily living and social events to those seniors in need.

The “Gardens on Hope” will be situated on a 1.75-acre lot at 251 S. Hope Ave. and will consist of 90 to 100 studio units. It will be modeled after the Garden Court development on De la Vina.

“Our team believes the site is ideal given its proximity to stores, public transit and health services,” said Kevin Nimmons, Garden Court Endowment president. “We are committed to developing high quality rental units that anyone would be proud to live in — developments that fit within the surrounding areas and enhance the neighborhood.”

The public is invited to attend to the hearing and voice their thoughts about the “Gardens on Hope.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.

 
