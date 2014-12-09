Garden Court Invites Community to Celebrate the Season at Holiday Boutique and Open House

Senior residents at Garden Court on De la Vina invite the community to celebrate the holiday season at their 14th annual Holiday Boutique and Open House from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Garden Court on De la Vina, 1116 De la Vina St.

Senior residents and guest will enjoy music by the Inner Light Gospel Choir and Ron Paris, renowned R&B musician, while snacking on Christmas cookies and light appetizers.

The event will also include a chocolate fountain, holiday-themed crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to invite the Santa Barbara community to come and celebrate the holiday season with us,” said Chris Tucker, Garden Court executive director. “The residents have been hard at work preparing for the celebration and look forward to inviting guests to their home.”

Live Christmas trees will also be auctioned off and will benefit Garden Court’s Resident Activities Fund, which chooses local organizations to give to — a gift to the activities fund is a gift to the community.

