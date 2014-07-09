Garden Court Invites Community to Pre-Fiesta Party Featuring First-Ever Spirit Lia Parker

As Santa Barbara gears up to celebrate its 90th year of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Garden Court is preparing a Fiesta celebration of their own.

From 6 to 8 p.m. July 24, Garden Court invites the community to its second annual pre-Fiesta kickoff party featuring a performance by the first-ever Spirit of Fiesta and Garden Court resident Lia Parker, who will serve — 68 years later — as the 2014 Fiesta grand marshal.

Entertainment will be provided by the Linda Vega Dance Studio, including performances by 2014 Spirit of Fiesta Talia Ortega Vestal and Junior Spirit Natalie Mowers.

Original Old Spanish Days Fiesta-themed music will be performed by classical concert pianist Bryan Tari. Come experience Garden Court’s transformation into Old Spanish Days with handmade decorations, tacos, chips, salsa, guacamole, margaritas, lemonade and horchata. Taco tickets will be sold for $1 each.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to invite the Santa Barbara community to come and celebrate an unforgettable kickoff to this year’s Fiesta season,” said Chris Tucker, Garden Court executive director. “Witness local history in the making as Santa Barbara’s first ever Spirit of Fiesta and the current Spirit express their lifelong passions for dancing.”

Garden Court residents have also been hard at work making decorations and flower corsages in preparation of Fiesta. Attendees can purchase these items during the event.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.