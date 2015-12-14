Garden Court Resident Elizabeth Wright Recognized for City Beautification Project

Advice

Garden Court on De La Vina and Mayor Helene Schneider recently honored Garden Court resident, Elizabeth Wright, 87, for successfully leading a campaign to beautify Santa Barbara with the renovation of the city’s approximately 750 news racks.

Wright was recognized during Garden Court’s annual Holiday Open House & Craft Fair Dec. 8, 2015.

Wright’s campaign began in 2012 with several written and spoken statements to the City Council and Mayor regarding the disorganization of the news racks around town.

On Aug. 11, 2015, a new ordinance was approved that promises to clean up or replace the dilapidated racks across Santa Barbara. The project is scheduled to begin in early 2016.

“At 87 years young, Elizabeth Wright has succeeded in making our community a better and more beautiful place by activating her creativity, compassion and persistence,” said Chris Tucker, executive director of Garden Court. “We are honored to have her as a resident at Garden Court and look forward to celebrating her future accomplishments.”

Wright spent many years working with students at the UCSB Office of the Registrar and with families at Santa Barbara Recreation Department.

She managed Amber House, a respite for homeless women, became a caregiver to seniors in their homes and served as activity director at Villa Santa Barbara senior community.

She also helped grieving families cope with the loss of loved ones in her role as co-manager of McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Goleta.

Today, she is a proud grandmother of five and enjoys dancing, painting and composing poetry.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Garden Court.