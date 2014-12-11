Garden Court Residents Celebrate the Holidays with Boutique and Open House

On Tuesday, Garden Court residents welcomed the entire community to celebrate the holiday season at their 14th annual holiday open house and boutique.

Both young and those young at heart enjoyed holiday-themed crafts, a chocolate fountain, and taking photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event also featured live music from Ron Paris, renowned R&B musician, and the Inner Light Gospel Choir.

Guests were also treated to a spread of traditional tasty treats and seasonal beverages. Exquisite handmade crafts created by Garden Court residents were also available for sale with proceeds benefittng the Garden Court Resident Activities Fund.

Garden Court is dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, 62 years of age or older, are long-time Santa Barbara area residents who worked all their lives serving the Santa Barbara community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here and to enjoy those relationships.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Garden Court.