Garden Court Residents to Sell Cookies, Books at Two-Day Fundraiser

Garden Court senior residents will be having a cookie sale from noon to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, June 13-14.

Garden Court will be selling chocolate chip, peanut butter and oatmeal raisin cookies to benefit Save the Children. Cookies will be sold at four for $1.

Residents will also be selling Pancho’s Famous Brownies for $1 each. All proceeds from the cookie sale will benefit Save the Children.

In addition, Garden Court will also be selling used books to benefit the Garden Court Resident Activities Fund. Books for sale include paperback for 50 cents, hardback for $1 and large reference for $2 to $3.

Both the cookie sale and used book sale will held at the same time. Garden Court is located at 1116 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, please contact Chris Tucker, executive director of Garden Court, at 805.884.0095, or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.