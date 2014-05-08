Garden Court Senior Residents Celebrate ‘Art for the Ages’

Recently, Garden Court residents welcomed the public to their second annual “Art for the Ages” celebration.

The entire first floor of their community was transformed into an art gallery featuring works from resident seniors, family members, Garden Court staff, local students and valued community partners, including the Dream Foundation, All Saints-by-the-Sea Preschool, El Montecito Presbyterian Early School, Ballard Lane Winery, Sunrise Rotary Club and the Braille Institute. Creative works on display will include drawings, paintings, photography, lifetime accomplishments and more.

Delicious food and beverages were served in the living room, dining room and in the courtyard where Ron Paris, formerly of the Platters, performed for residents and their guests.

Garden Court is dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, 62 years of age or older, are longtime Santa Barbara area residents who worked all their lives serving the Santa Barbara community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here and to enjoy those relationships.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.