Garden Court Senior Residents Make Carnival a Community Success

This past weekend, Garden Court senior residents, staff and community members celebrated the third annual Garden Court Carnival in the picturesque courtyard of the senior living community.

Complete with traditional carnival fixings, highlights of this end-of-summer event included carnival-style nibbles such as popcorn, snow cones, churros and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Kids of all ages and senior residents alike enjoyed a fishing booth, ring toss, beanbag toss, dart toss, cake walk, bounce house and a dunk tank (water from the dunk tank was used to water the gardens after the event). Guests also had the opportunity to see magic tricks with Robo the clown, and get balloon animals from his partner, Rainbow the clown.

“I started going all over the place with the darts and the balloons and this and that, just like a little kid,” said Vera Prommier, Garden Court senior resident. “It made me feel young. I had fun that I hadn’t had in years.”

Garden Court residents had been hard at work preparing for guests of the community to attend the carnival. Most volunteers working the event were local students fulfilling their community service requirements. Garden Court would also like to thank Kim Stabile from Woody’s BBQ and Luna’s Jump for their donations that helped make this year’s carnival a success.

“Engaging residents with fun and unique activities that are sentimental yet uplifting is the ultimate success here at Garden Court,” said Chris Tucker, executive director of Garden Court on De la Vina. “Residents enjoy revisiting memorable activities of their youth, especially when families and children of the community are involved.”

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, age 62 or older, are longtime Santa Barbara-area residents who worked all their lives serving the Santa Barbara community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here and to enjoy those relationships.

Garden Court is dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to connect with the community by bringing in groups to engage with the residents at Garden Court. Residents also participate in the Santa Barbara community in other ways, such as volunteering and fundraising for local charities.

