Garden Court Tea Party to Honor Dream Foundation, Flower Empower Program

On Thursday, Garden Court senior residents will honor directors and staff of the Dream Foundation and Flower Empower Program with certificates of appreciation during their monthly tea party.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, November’s tea party will be Pilgrims and Indians themed with residents and guests dancing to husband and wife duo Trudy and Oscar while paying tribute to the Dream Foundation and its Flower Empower program.

Garden Court senior residents enjoy their partnership with Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, where residents are taught how to make beautiful bouquets for the community. They enjoy assembling a variety of wonderful floral arrangements for patients and residents of organizations like Cottage Hospital, Serenity House, nursing homes, as well as the homes of individuals.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, age 62 or older, are longtime Santa Barbara-area residents who worked all their lives serving the Santa Barbara community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers.

These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here, and to enjoy those relationships without "becoming a burden."

Garden Court is dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to connect with the community by bringing in groups to engage with the residents at Garden Court. Residents also participate in the Santa Barbara community in other ways, such as volunteering and fundraising for local charities.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court.