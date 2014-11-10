Garden Court to Honor Veterans with Barbecue Celebration

Everyone at Garden Court on De la Vina is getting ready for Veterans Day by putting on their red, white and blue.

In honor of all veterans, including the 18 resident veterans, Garden Court residents and staff are gearing up to celebrate this very special day with friends and families from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Garden Court on De la Vina at 1116 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

The Veterans Day festivities will begin with a barbecue lunch and will include Dixieland Jazz performed by the Basin St. Buddies. A reception will follow where families and guests are invited to enjoy coffee and cookies while listening to the residents veterans’ stories and viewing their memorabilia.

The event is open to the public, and guests can purchase barbecue tickets for $10.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Garden Court on De la Vina.