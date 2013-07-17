Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Garden Court to Present Performance by First-Ever and Current Spirits of Fiesta

By Candice Tang Nyholt for Garden Court | July 17, 2013 | 3:02 p.m.

As Santa Barbara gears up to celebrate its 89th year of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Garden Court is preparing a Fiesta celebration of its own.

From 5 to 8 p.m. July 25, Garden Court will hold a pre-Fiesta kickoff party featuring a performance by the first-ever Spirit of Fiesta and Garden Court resident, Lia Parker, and the newest Spirit of Fiesta, Corrie Jimenez. The performance will take place at 5:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Come experience Garden Court’s transformation into Old Spanish Days with handmade decorations, tacos, margaritas, mariachis, and one of the oldest living past El Presidentes, Rudy Castillo.

“We are excited to invite the Santa Barbara community to come and celebrate an unforgettable kick-off to this year’s Fiesta season,” said Chris Tucker, Garden Court executive director. “Witness local history in the making as Santa Barbara’s first ever Spirit of Fiesta and the current Spirit express their lifelong passion for dancing.”

Garden Court residents have also been hard at work making floral garlands and single flower corsages in preparation of Fiesta. Attendees can purchase these items during the event.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Garden Court.

 
