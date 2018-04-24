Garden Court’s ‘Art for the Ages’ Show a Multigenerational Effort

This month, Garden Court on De la Vina joined Santa Barbara’s award-winning 1st Thursday arts and culture program with “Art for the Ages,” featuring works from 60 senior residents, family members, staff and members of its nonprofit community partners.

Community partners included the Dream Foundation, the Braille Institute, Providence Hall, the Pacific Pride Foundation, Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home (DASH), Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Unity Shoppe, the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Arts for Humanity.

Attendees discovered diverse works ranging from drawings, sculptures, water color and acrylic paintings, photography, Chinese silk embroidery, hand0detailed quilts, lifetime accomplishments and more.

They were also treated to homemade lemonade, other light refreshments and live music in the courtyard by the Glendessary Jam Band and resident musicians.

The next Garden Court event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. July 25 with a pre-Fiesta kickoff party featuring a performance by the first-ever Spirit of Fiesta and Garden Court resident Lia Parker and the newest Spirit of Fiesta, Corrie Jimenez. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please call Garden Court Executive Director Chris Tucker at 805.884.0095. Garden Court is located at 1116 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

Garden Court is dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to connect with the community by bringing in groups to engage with the residents at Garden Court. Residents also participate in the Santa Barbara community in other ways, such as volunteering and fundraising for local charities.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Garden Court.