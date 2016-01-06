Garden Enthusiasts Encouraged to Volunteer at Annual Mission Rose Garden Pruning Event

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is calling all gardening enthusiasts for the Annual Mission Rose Garden Pruning Event, which is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016.

The scenic Mission Rose Garden — known as the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden since 1984 — contains more than 1,500 rose bushes and is maintained throughout the year by Parks & Recreation staff and members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society.

“Without a thorough annual pruning, the rose bushes won't continue to have the healthy, vibrant blooms and foliage that provide such a spectacular vista for the historic Mission Santa Barbara," Parks Manager Santos Escobar said. "Given the number of roses and the work involved pruning them, the volunteers who help maintain the Mission Rose Garden each year are truly performing a vital community service. We cannot thank them enough.”

Training and refreshments will be provided. Volunteers should bring a pair of garden gloves and pruning shears with them to the event.

The garden is located just opposite the Santa Barbara Mission on Plaza Rubio between Laguna Street and Emerson Avenue.

For updates on the even, follow it on Facebook.

Please direct questions to Santos Escobar at the Parks Division by calling 805.564.5464.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.