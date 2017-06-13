Botanic Garden Wine/Lecture Series Offers Taste of Summer

Now in its seventh year, Summer Sips, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s wine and cheese lecture series, brings together the community for talks about native wildflowers, carnivorous plants, Acorn woodpeckers and more.

Each lecture begins with a wine tasting paired with appetizers, and conversation with the local sponsoring vintner in the garden courtyard before adjourning to the Blaksley Library for featured presentations.

The Summer Sips series includes:

» Rock Creek Wildflowers: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Cathy Rose and Stephen Ingram will present a slide show about the subalpine and alpine plants featured in their book Rock Creek Wildflowers.

Winery: Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard.

» Carnivorous Plants of Remote Locations: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. William Hoyer, San Nicolas Island natural resources manager, will discuss his quests to see the plants that turn the tables on animals, and make them their dinner.

Winery: Sanford Winery & Vineyards.

» The Natural History of Acorn Woodpeckers: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Thomas Kraft will cover the natural history of the Acorn woodpecker, focusing on their unique cooperation and social behavior, and the key role they play in the environment.

Winery: Conway Family Wines – Deep Sea. Food Sponsor: C’est Cheese.

» Botanical Treasures of the Channel Islands: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Betsy Collins, Botanic Garden director of horticulture, will talk about the garden’s horticultural explorations of the Channel Islands and the many cultivated plants that are the result.

Winery: Brander Vineyard. Food Sponsor: Whole Foods.

Those who wish to attend all four lectures can buy a discounted Summer Sips Series Passport, $75 for garden members, $105 for non-members. Advance registration is suggested and can be done by calling 682-4726, ext. 102, or online at www.sbbg.org/sips.

For more information about the Botanic Garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.