Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Botanic Garden Wine/Lecture Series Offers Taste of Summer

Wine tastings are paired with appetizers and conversation.
Wine tastings are paired with appetizers and conversation. (Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)
By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | June 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Now in its seventh year, Summer Sips, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s wine and cheese lecture series, brings together the community for talks about native wildflowers, carnivorous plants, Acorn woodpeckers and more.

Each lecture begins with a wine tasting paired with appetizers, and conversation with the local sponsoring vintner in the garden courtyard before adjourning to the Blaksley Library for featured presentations.

The Summer Sips series includes:

» Rock Creek Wildflowers: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Cathy Rose and Stephen Ingram will present a slide show about the subalpine and alpine plants featured in their book Rock Creek Wildflowers.

Winery: Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard.

» Carnivorous Plants of Remote Locations: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. William Hoyer, San Nicolas Island natural resources manager, will discuss his quests to see the plants that turn the tables on animals, and make them their dinner.

Winery: Sanford Winery & Vineyards.

» The Natural History of Acorn Woodpeckers: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Thomas Kraft will cover the natural history of the Acorn woodpecker, focusing on their unique cooperation and social behavior, and the key role they play in the environment.

Winery: Conway Family Wines – Deep Sea. Food Sponsor: C’est Cheese.

» Botanical Treasures of the Channel Islands: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Betsy Collins, Botanic Garden director of horticulture, will talk about the garden’s horticultural explorations of the Channel Islands and the many cultivated plants that are the result.

Winery: Brander Vineyard. Food Sponsor: Whole Foods.

Those who wish to attend all four lectures can buy a discounted Summer Sips Series Passport, $75 for garden members, $105 for non-members. Advance registration is suggested and can be done by calling 682-4726, ext. 102, or online at www.sbbg.org/sips.

For more information about the Botanic Garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 