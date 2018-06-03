Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:45 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Check Out Menu for Botanic Garden’s Summer Sips Wine/Cheese Series

By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | June 3, 2018 | 2:27 p.m.

Now in its eighth year, Summer Sips, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s wine and cheese lecture series, brings community members together for talks about native oaks, the Channel Islands, and garden design. Starting June 9, each event takes place at the garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

Events begin with a wine tasting paired with appetizers, and conversation with the local sponsoring vintner before a featured presentation.

Attendance is limited, so advanced registration is recommended. Call 805-682-4726, ext. 102.

Following are the series times, places and topics:

» Oaks in the Home Landscape: 4-6 p.m., Saturday, June 9, with Grassini Family Vineyards. Learn the rules and a few tricks for growing plants under oaks with the health of trees in mind. Horticulturist Bruce Reed talks about keeping our premier shade tree happy in a cultivated setting.

Register at https://www.sbbg.org/classes-events/lectures-symposia/summer-sips-1.

» Botanical Treasures of Santa Cruz Island, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, July 14, with Beckmen Vineyards. Island expert Steve Junak will take attendees on a historical and botanical tour of Santa Cruz Island.

Santa Cruz is the largest and most diverse of the northern Channel Islands in terms of its climate, geology and topography, is a botanical wonder, with nearly 500 species of native taxa alone.

Register at https://www.sbbg.org/classes-events/lectures-symposia/summer-sips-2.

» Designing Native Gardens, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 11. Whether you want to welcome wildlife, reduce water bills, screen unsightly views, entertain, or create year-round beauty, Carol Bornstein, director of nature gardens at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, will offer tips on designing native gardens that draw upon inspirations from nature, historical gardens, principles of composition, and thoughtful plant selection.

Register at https://www.sbbg.org/classes-events/lectures-symposia/summer-sips-3.

Garden members who wish to attend all three lectures can buy a discounted Summer Sips Series Passport. To join the garden, visit sbbg.org/membership. Advance registration is encouraged. To register, call 805-682-4726, ext. 102 or visit sbbg.org/sips.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 

