Garden Street Academy Announces Holiday Boutique

Advice

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. The family friendly event is free and open to the public

The festively-decorated hall will be filled with unique holiday gifts and stocking-stuffers for family, friends and colleagues.

There will be a variety of arts and crafts vendors and home-based businesses, as well as gourmet holiday treats for sale. Live Christmas trees will also be raffled off during the event.

Don’t miss the chance to capture a holiday moment with a photo with Santa. All visitors, young and old, can stop by to take a professional photo with old Saint Nick.

Bring the whole family to visit Santa and join carolers for holiday songs and cheer.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy scholarship fund, which promotes the school’s vision to offer a progressive independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

— Angela Jevons is the general manager of Garden Street Academy.