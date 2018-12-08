Garden Street Academy Basketball Beats Besant Hill for First Time

Boys Basketball

Sophomore Alex Odell scored 15 points and had four assists for Garden Street Academy in a 55-54 win over Besant Hill for its first-ever boys basketball victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Comets (2-3, 2-1 Condor League) made 11 three-pointers in the win.

Alex Odell, sophomore Spencer Selbert and freshman Aden Robles each made three treys. Selbert and Robles each scored 11 points and Gabe Odell (Alex's older brother) had 10 rebounds and nine points. Erick Gomez had five points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Garden Street Academy plays at Laguna Blanca on Tuesday at 4 p.m.