Garden Street Academy Carnival to Benefit Scholarship Fund

Festival features live-band performances.
By Angela Jevons | September 28, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

Garden Street Academy's 9th annual Carnival and Music Festival is set for 2-5 p.m. Oct. 1 on the school campus, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

The carnival, which is free to enter, will feature a variety of live performances on the musical stage including Santa Barbara’s Boom Chaka, the Garden Street Academy staff band Staff Infection, and the original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band.  

A $12 wristband purchase provides all-inclusive and unlimited access to vintage-style boardwalk games, bouncy houses, facepainting, a mini-salon (including henna tattoos, nails, hairstyling including tinsel, braiding and spray color), UCSB climbing wall, 3D printing showcase, speed stacking demo and more.

Try your luck at raffle prizes such as Disneyland Park Hoppers family pack, theater tickets and restaurant gift cards.

Refreshments available for purchase features a barbecue meal prepared by the South Coast Kiwani’s Club, a beer tent, Pinkberry booth for frozen treats, popcorn, pizza and cotton candy.
 
Proceeds from the carnival support Garden Street Academy’s Scholarship Fund. GSA would like to thank carnival sponsors Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Willis Towers Watson for their generous sponsorship.

“This event is a school community favorite. We are looking forward to breaking all previous attendance records and are thrilled to have the Santa Barbara community on our campus,” commented Lisa Leffler, a Garden Street Academy parent and Carnival Organizer.

Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy

 
