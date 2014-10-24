Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Garden Street Academy Completes New Student Recording Studio

By John Dewey for Garden Street Academy | October 24, 2014 | 7:08 a.m.

Garden Street Academy, a K-12 private school, announces the opening of its new student Recording Studio.

An invitation-only opening event on Tuesday will bring together student musicians, teaching staff, guests and luminaries in the music business.

The new recording studio was developed by Ian Putnam and Bryan Kerr, the music and technology directors of the school, in association with student musicians from the Songwriting and Recording program at the school. Performing arts has been a strong focus of the school for many years, and recent course development has incorporated entrepreneurship and aspects of the music industry into the curriculum. The studio grew out of a need for students to learn hands-on aspects of the recording industry.

In spring 2014, the school’s Business of Music class visited two local recording studios, Playback and SB Sound Design. The interest and excitement generated by these visits led to a visit to the school by Dom Camardella from Sound Design, who generously gave his advice and input on the fledgling project. This ultimately influenced the layout of the studio, which uses isolation booths by the internationally renowned “Whisper Room” company. Engineering and recording gear was recently installed to create a professional grade environment in what is a former library.

Kerr used his expertise to install latest version of ProTools and clones of legendary microphone pre-amps such as those from Neve and API. The studio is outfitted with the Fender Deluxe Reverb classic tube amp, the Yamaha MOX8 composing and recording keyboard featuring the Motiv soundbank, a Fender Stratocaster and Precision bass, an Epiphone Les Paul Standard and new DW acoustic drums to help create the most amazing recording experience for young artists.

Further support was provided by the DW drum factory in Oxnard, a site that students in the class have visited twice. DW donated the new acoustic drums that are front and center in the new space. Bob Terry, pro drummer and consultant for Yamaha electronic drums supported the space with a new Yamaha DTX 532K electronic kit that will be used to give students knowledge and practice in MIDI recording.

Garden Street Academy is a K-12 college preparatory school serving the Santa Barbara community.

— John Dewey is the head of school for Garden Street Academy.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 