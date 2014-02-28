Rock ‘n’ Roll at Garden Street Academy’s Fundraising Auction

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Fundraising Auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15.

The rockin’ evening will kick off with the acoustic sounds of One Eyed Willie, around-the-world revolving food stations and a huge assortment of various silent auction items, including such goodies as VIP Ellen DeGeneres tickets, one week stay in ocean front condo in Molokai and a day in Los Angeles with esteemed fashion designer Heidi Merrick.

Expect to be transported to the ultimate lounge, draped entirely in black velvet, with a large center bar.

As the music picks up, a tattoo station, dancers and Garden Street Academy teachers and staff will provide the entertainment. Once the silent auction closes, the after-party will continue with KCSB DJ Darla Bea.

Been a long time since you rock and rolled? Tickets available now. Don’t miss your opportunity to party like a rock star. Click here for more details.

Garden Street Academy would like to thank event title sponsor Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.

— Erin Muslera is the development director for Garden Street Academy.