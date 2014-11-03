Garden Street Academy Holding Holiday Boutique to Benefit Scholarship Fund

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Holiday Boutique from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.
The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair.
The boutique will feature several unique vendors with a wide variety of holiday gifts, photos with Santa, a photo booth, a Christmas tree raffle and holiday treats.
We’re excited to offer professional Santa photos this year. Avoid the lines at the mall, bring your whole family and get a photo with Santa for only $15! We’re also looking forward to the variety of unique vendors this year.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy scholarship fund, which promotes the school’s vision to offer a progressive independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
— Angela Bolea is general manager of Garden Street Academy.