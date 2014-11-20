Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Garden Street Academy to Offer Photos with Santa and More at Holiday Boutique

By Angela Bolea for Garden Street Academy | November 20, 2014 | 4:06 p.m.

The Garden Street Academy will host its annual Holiday Boutique from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair.

The boutique will feature several unique vendors with a wide variety of holiday gifts, photos with Santa, a photo booth, a Christmas tree raffle and holiday treats.

We’re excited to offer professional Santa photos this year. Avoid the lines at the mall, bring your whole family and get a photo with Santa for only $15! We’re also looking forward to the variety of unique vendors this year.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy scholarship fund, which promotes the school’s vision to offer a progressive independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

The Garden Street Academy is located at 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.680.1536 for more information.

— Angela Bolea is general manager of the Garden Street Academy.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 