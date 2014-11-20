Garden Street Academy to Offer Photos with Santa and More at Holiday Boutique

The Garden Street Academy will host its annual Holiday Boutique from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair.

The boutique will feature several unique vendors with a wide variety of holiday gifts, photos with Santa, a photo booth, a Christmas tree raffle and holiday treats.

We’re excited to offer professional Santa photos this year. Avoid the lines at the mall, bring your whole family and get a photo with Santa for only $15! We’re also looking forward to the variety of unique vendors this year.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy scholarship fund, which promotes the school’s vision to offer a progressive independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

The Garden Street Academy is located at 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.680.1536 for more information.

— Angela Bolea is general manager of the Garden Street Academy.