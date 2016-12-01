Garden Street Academy Holding Holiday Boutique on Saturday to Benefit Scholarship Fund

Get in the spirit of the season at Garden Street Academy’s annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

It will be held on the school campus at 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair.

The boutique will feature several unique vendors with a wide variety of holiday gifts, a kids’ craft area and holiday treats.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday spirit while shopping in the festively decorated hall. Shoppers will find a huge selection of one-of-a-kind handmade items, including jewelry, essential oils, succulents and much more. In addition to local artisans, vendors will also be on-site featuring items from LuLaRoe, Rodan + Fields, Jamberry, Pampered Chef, Mary Kay and Arbonne.

This year’s boutique also will feature a Winter Wonderland Craft area; gather the kids to make fun, easy and festive works of art. There will be many giveaways throughout the day at the event as well as on the academy's Instagram and Facebook pages. Carolers will be singing holiday favorites, and the boutique will offer coffee, hot chocolate and fresh-made pastries for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy Scholarship Fund, which promotes the school’s vision to offer a progressive independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

— Angela Jevons is general manager of the Garden Street Academy.