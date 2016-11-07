Garden Street Academy to Host Annual Holiday Boutique

Garden Street Academy is hoping to get the community in the spirit of the season at its annual Holiday Boutique 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on the school campus, 2300 Garden St. Santa Barbara. The family-oriented event is free and open to the public.

The boutique will feature vendors with a variety of holiday gifts, a kids’ craft area, a Christmas-tree raffle, and holiday treats.

Shopping will be in the festively decorated hall with the sights and sounds of the holiday spirit. Shoppers will find a large selection of one-of-a-kind handmade items including jewelry, essential oils and succulents.

In addition to local artisans, vendors will be on site featuring items from LuLaRoe, Stella & Dot, Rodan + Fields, Jamberry, Pampered Chef, Mary Kay and Arbonne.

The boutique will also feature a Winter Wonderland craft area where kids can make a festive work of art. There will be giveaways throughout the day at the event as well as on the school's Instagram and Facebook pages. Hot chocolate, coffee and fresh-made pastries will be for sale.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy Scholarship Fund, which promotes the school’s vision to offer a progressive independent school experience to families who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.