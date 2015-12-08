Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Garden Street Academy Jazz Band Performs at Local Retirement Community

The Garden Street Academy Jazz Band played its first off campus gig at Garden Court. (Garden Street Academy photo)
By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | December 8, 2015 | 3:44 p.m.

The Garden Street Academy Jazz Band held a holiday performance at Garden Court on De la Vina Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. This was the first off-campus gig for the group since they formed last year.

The concerts are part of the school’s effort to expand its project-based learning curriculum to include a community service component.

“Our projects focus on the process as well as a tangible result,” says Music Director Ian Putnam. “The students also gain a sense of teamwork because the projects are designed to be collaborative. They then look at ways in which to share or incorporate their project into the local community to render a positive outcome.

The band includes seniors Erica and Shelly, juniors Ray and Zach, sophomore Max and freshman Miles.

The residents of Garden Court gathered in the parlor and enthusiastically applauded the kids for each of their six songs, which ranged from the early 1900s to the late '50s. Many of the residents sang along joyfully, recognizing tunes from their youth.

"Through music, the students brought enjoyment, edification and a heightened sense of togetherness to a community living environment,” Putnam said.

The students were invited to play again anytime and were told that this was the biggest turnout Garden Court has had of its residents for afternoon entertainment.

The Jazz Band will travel to Montecito to play a second off-campus gig at Casa Dorinda Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015.

— Angela Jevons is the general manager at Garden Street Academy.

 
