Garden Street Academy Music Carnival Supports Scholarships

Garden Street Academy will hold its 11th annual Carnival & Music Festival, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, on the school campus, 2300 Garden St. Admission is free.

The event will feature a variety of live performances including the Original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band.

A $12 wristband purchase provides all-inclusive and unlimited access to vintage-style boardwalk games, bouncy houses, face painting, a mini-salon (including henna tattoos, nails, hair-styling including tinsel, braiding and spray color), UCSB Climbing Wall, Santa Barbara Museum of Art booth, and Home Depot kids workshop.

Food available for purchase features a barbecue meal prepared by the South Coast Kiwani’s Club, a beer tent, popcorn, pizza and cotton candy. Raffle prizes include Disneyland Park Hopper family pack, local shopping spree, and Zodo’s bowling package.

Carnival proceeds support Garden Street Academy’s Scholarship Fund. Garden Street Academy thanks carnival sponsors Willis Towers Watson and Hub International.

“We are excited for our 11th annual fundraising Carnival & Music Festival. It is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon with friends and family; and the entire Santa Barbara community is invited to share in the fun.” said Lisa Leffler, a Garden Street Academy parent and carnival crganizer.

Garden Street Academy is a K-12 college preparatory school serving the Santa Barbara community. Visit www.GardenStreetAcademy.org.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.